Assam fishery sector ranks 5th among inland fisheries in India: Ravi Kota

Guwahati, Nov 22: The Department of Fisheries, Assam celebrated World Fisheries Day 2024 centrally at the PWD's Convention Hall and Training Centre premises at Dispur on Thursday.

More than 350 stakeholders participated in the event.

Chief secretary Dr Ravi Kota, who was present as the chief guest in the programme, said that the fishery sector in Assam has shown significant growth in the last 10 years and has been able to stand in the fifth position in the inland fisheries sector in India.

He also said that the State fishery department can help turn Assam into a leading fish export State in the country by using the strategy of sustainable development approach so that the entire fishery resources including ponds, tanks, beels, etc., are effectively utilized and productivity could be increased.

He said that Assam has all possibilities to come up to the second or third positions in the country and asked the department to bring about a revolution by improving the value addition in the State where seed, feed and production of fish could be sustainably managed.

According to a press release, the objective of the programme was to highlight the importance of sustainable fishing practices and policies, draw attention towards threats in fresh water resources, strengthen human rights for small scale fishing communities and illuminate illegal and unregulated fishing practices and improve working conditions of the fishing community.

The theme of World Fisheries Day 2024 is India's Blue Transformation-strengthening small scale and sustainable fisheries.

Bimal Medhi of Kamrup district was conferred the best fish farmer award of the State, while Saikh Abdullah of Darrang district received the best fish seed producer award and Talu Malu Beel Development and Management Committee from Dhubri was declared as the best community-based organisation in fisheries.

The awardees were given a gamosa, memento, and a citation each.

Dr Ramendra Chandra Barman, joint director of fisheries, Assam, welcomed the participants, while Dr Kavyashree Mahanta, secretary to the Government of State fishery department, briefed the gathering about the objectives of World Fisheries Day.

Dr Bibha Chetia Bora, retired principal scientist at the Fishery Research Centre, Assam Agriculture University; and Ranjan Jyoti Saikia, a nationally acclaimed aqua-culture consultant from Visakhapattanam, were invited as the resource persons who shared their expertise and experiences with all stakeholders.

FISHFED managing director Dr Dhruba Jyoti Sharma offered the vote of thanks of the inaugural meeting and coordinated the seminar cum workshop.

