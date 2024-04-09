Assam: Firing between rival factions in Karimganj leaves 4 injured

Karimganj, April 9: A tense situation prevailed in the Nilambazar area of Karimganj district, near the India-Bangladesh border, after a firing incident unfolded on Monday evening between two rival groups.

According to reports, the firing incident occurred at the Balia-Ashanala village under the jurisdiction of Nilambazar Police Station in Karimganj.

The volatile situation resulted in severe injuries to multiple individuals, including women and children. All the wounded people were rushed to the Nilambazar Primary Health Centre. However, due to their critical condition, they were further referred to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) for advanced treatment. The injured have been identified as Abul Kalam, Hasan Ahmed, Mushtaq Ahmed, and Safiya Begum.

Preliminary reports said that the residents of Ashanala village, including Abul Kalam, Hasan Ahmed, and Khayrul Islam in the opposite faction, had been embroiled in a longstanding dispute. The allegations have been raised against Hasan Ahmed, accusing him of firing shots targeting four members of the opposing faction.

After the incident, Deep Jyoti Malakar, the officer-in-charge of Nilambazar Police Station, along with a team of officers, arrived at the incident spot to initiate an investigation. The police have seized several air guns from the village to prevent further escalation of violence.