Assam: Firing at Indo-Bhutan border over suspected smuggling injures one

Chirang, Dec 10: A shocking incident of firing has reportedly taken place in the district of Chirang in Assam on Saturday. As per reports, it has come to light that the incident took place at the Khungring area of the Indo-Bhutan border in the district.

A person named Binamin Basumatary was injured in firing by forest personnel during a night raid at around 10 pm. The man was shot when he had gone fishing in the nearby border area.

The man who was shot in the leg has already been admitted to the Kajalgaon Civil Hospital of Chirang.

According to the Chirang District Forest Division Officer (DFO), Brahmananda Patiri remarked that the incident may be associated with smugglers.

"A few days ago, the forest officer was threatened by a group of smugglers who came to the forest department office and accordingly we lodged an FIR against them, " The DFO said.

"After receiving information, we confronted a group of suspects and to control the situation the forest personnel made a blank fire which ultimately hit the injured person, " he further said.

