Assam: Fire breaks out at Superintendent of Taxes office in Dhekiajuli

Assam, July 21: A massive fire broke out at the Superintendent of Taxes office in Dhekiajuli town on Sunday morning. The local authorities are raising suspicions about some misdeeds caused by miscreants that may have been linked to the fire.

Upon witnessing the situation, citizens of the area immediately informed the fire department. The fire brigade managed to put out the fire, but most of the documents, furniture and electrical appliances inside the office were burned down; however, no casualties were reported during the incident.



As per reports, the CCTV camera in front of the office was found to be broken.

