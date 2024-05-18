Assam: Fire breaks out at multi-storey building in Silchar

Silchar, May 18: Tension and chaos prevailed in the Shillong Patty area of Assam’s Silchar after flames were noticed in a computer institute on the top floor of a multi-storey building on Saturday morning.

According to sources, at least five engines with fire fighters were pressed into action to douse the flames. Onlookers informed that the fire was noticed around 11 am when people cried out and made their best efforts to come out of the affected zone for safety.

It is learned that a girl student of the computer institute in the building, in an attempt to save herself, had to jump from the top floor and sustained severe injuries as she slipped straight on to the basement of the building. People around the area rushed her to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH).

Meanwhile, Cachar SP Numal Mahatta reached the spot to look after the security steps amidst the chaos following the incident. He said that while the fire fighters and SDRF were engaged to douse the fire with multiple fire engines from ONGC, state fire service, nearly 90 percent of the fire has been brought under control, and there has been no report of any casualties so far.

It may be mentioned that the building houses several commercial establishments, including banks and other institutions.