Assam: FIR lodged against Khumtai MLA Mrinal Saikia in Golakganj

Dhubri, June 9: A First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged at the Golakganj police station against Khumtai MLA Mrinal Saikia by senior members of the All Assam Koch Rajbangshi Sammilani (AAKRS), namely Raghuranjan Bepari, Uttam Kumar Pradhani, and Pinaki Roy.

The complaint stems from an allegedly offensive comment made by MLA Saikia on social media, which the AAKRS members claim was directed against the people of Lower Assam. The nature of the comment has stirred significant discontent among the community, prompting the senior members of AAKRS to take legal action.

Speaking on behalf of the organisation, Raghuranjan Bepari emphasised the severity of the issue, stating, “Saikia’s remarks are not only disrespectful but also harmful to the harmony and unity of the region. Such statements from a public representative are unacceptable and should be addressed under the law.”

Bepari, the organising president of the organisation, also stressed the necessity of legal intervention. “We demand that the authorities take appropriate action against MLA Mrinal Saikia as per the relevant legal provisions. It is imperative to set a precedent that public figures cannot make derogatory comments without facing consequences,” he said.

He further said, “Our community has always advocated for peace and unity. Such comments are divisive and detrimental to the social fabric. We expect prompt and fair action from the authorities.”