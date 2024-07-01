Assam: FIR lodged against BSF jawan in Dhubri

Dhubri, July 1: An FIR has been filed against the Border Security Force (BSF) Company Commander, sparking controversy in Golakganj’s Kedar Part-III, a border area between India and Bangladesh in Dhubri.

The FIR was filed following a BSF raid at the residence of one Askat Ali in the Naozal area of Kedar Part-III on June 29.

During the raid, the BSF's 31st Battalion seized four containers suspected of containing brown sugar and twenty thousand counterfeit Indian currency notes from Ali's premises.

The operation, which was based on a tip-off, was overseen by Company Commander Puneet Kaushik of the BSF's Kedar camp. However, neighbours and family members alleged that some miscreants planted the counterfeit currency and possibly the brown sugar on Ali's property to entrap him.

Following the raid, Askat Ali's wife lodged a police report at the Naliya police outpost against Puneet Kaushik. The report prompted an immediate response from local authorities, with Golakganj Police Station in-charge Debojit Kalita and Golakganj Circle Inspector Ratul Haloi arriving at the scene to begin an inquiry.

The incident has stirred unrest in the local community, with many calling for a thorough investigation to uncover the truth behind the allegations and the raid.