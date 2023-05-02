Assam: FIR filed against MLA Suzam Uddin Laskar for derogatory remarks

Hailakandi, May 2: In a recent development, one of the general secretaries of the central committee of Raijor Dal, Jahir Uddin Laskar has filed an FIR against Katlicherra MLA Suzam Uddin Laskar at Lala police station of Hailakandi district.

In the FIR, Jahir Uddin alleged that AIUDF MLA of Katlicherra Suzam Uddin Laskar has passed extreme unparliamentary words against him and his father and the same audio clips have also been made viral in various social media platforms to which he claimed that it is unconstitutional for an elected official to make such derogatory remarks.

MLA Jahir Uddin Laskar has been denouncing the corruption and scam of the Katlicherra MLA along with the conspiracy to shift the Model Degree College located in South Hailakandi.

Meanwhile, the circle inspector of Lala police station J Wary informed that they have started investigation after getting the FIR against the MLA and a case will be registered as per procedure.