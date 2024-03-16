Assam: FIR filed against Dhubri cop for unlawful seizure of tractor

Dhubri, Mar 16: In a startling development, serious allegations have surfaced against Kapil Chandra Das, the in-charge of BN College Town Outpost (TOP) in Dhubri PS. The accusations stem from an incident where it is alleged that Das, in collusion with others, unlawfully seized a tractor belonging to Osman Ali, a resident of Darchuka Pt-II Village under Gauripur PS.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) lodged at the Dhubri Sadar Police Station, the accused, identified as Kapil Chandra Das, along with another person, Eyasin Ali, forcibly entered Osman Ali's residence, confiscated vital documents, and took possession of the keys to his vehicle, a Swaraj Tractor with registration number AS 17B9370. The incident occurred on March 7, 2024, without any legal justification or prior complaint against Ali.

Subsequently, the tractor was transported to the BN College TOP Campus. There, Ali confronted Das in an attempt to reclaim his property. However, instead of cooperation, Ali faced arrogance, verbal abuse, and was forcibly ejected from the premises, as alleged in the FIR.

Investigations reveal that Osman Ali had lawfully purchased the tractor from Eyasin Ali, with all necessary documentation completed and payments made accordingly. Upon fulfilling the payments, Ali was supposed to receive a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the financier, Eyasin Ali. However, Eyasin Ali colluded with Kapil Chandra Das to unlawfully retain possession of the vehicle.

Furthermore, reports indicate that individuals associated with Eyasin Ali claimed to have paid a substantial sum of money to Kapil Chandra Das for the illicit recovery of the vehicle, further complicating the matter.

The incident involving the complainant, Osman Ali, son of the late Kazimuddin Ali, has sparked outrage and demands for a thorough investigation.