Assam: Financial fraud busted at SMCH; six employees terminated

Silchar, Jul 22: In a major breakthrough, six people engaged as casual employees at the Central Composite Laboratory of the Silchar Medical College and Hospital have been terminated following the probe conducted on the complaints of financial irregularities at the laboratory.

The principal cum chief superintendent of the hospital, Dr. Bhaskar Gupta, while talking to The Assam Tribune on Monday, mentioned that a month ago, they had received a 'fake bill' following which they initiated an investigation into the affairs of the laboratory and six persons were found to be involved in the financial scam.



"The Superintendent of the Hospital had filed an FIR, and the Deputy Superintendent of the Hospital was entrusted with the task of probing the alleged irregularities. A few of the permanent staff of the laboratory were also found to be linked with the irregularities, and they have been immediately transferred to other departments. The law will take its own course, and the police will investigate further details into the incident," the principal maintained.



He further informed that the hospital, which is the only government-run medical college in the region, is en route to becoming digitalized, and real-time data on the patients records will be available soon.

