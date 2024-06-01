Assam: Financial firm scams people in Barpeta

Barpeta, Jun 1: A financial firm operating in Barpeta, Shraddha Surabhi Nidhi Limited, has found itself embroiled in a controversy over allegations of fraudulent practices and defaulting on client payments.

The branch, which was established in 2020 by chairman Rituparna Pathak, Geetanjali Pathak, and Bivha Rani Pathak, is accused of failing to make scheduled payments to customers for several months, resulting in widespread outrage among the affected parties.



One beneficiary, speaking to media persons, expressed frustration, stating, "According to the agreement, every month they were to pay me 4.5 thousand. But for the last 3–4 months, I used to receive evasive behaviour from the staff. They were making false excuses and started delaying my payment."



The situation took a turn for the worse when the chairman himself allegedly began handling the money from February onwards, leading to employees not receiving their salaries as well.

Attempts by customers and employees to reach out to the chairman and discuss the payment defaults and other difficulties faced by the firm were met with a lack of response, according to the accountant.

The accountant further disclosed that while the firm holds a total cash of around 1.3 crore for MIS in Barpeta district, locals claim that the establishment's actual cash holdings could be as high as 2.5 crore.

