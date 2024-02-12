Assam Finance Minister set to present realistic budget for 2024-25

Guwahati, Feb 13: Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog is scheduled to present the state budget for the fiscal year 2024–25 today in the Assam Legislative Assembly. This marks her fourth consecutive budget presentation, as the budget session commenced on February 5 and is expected to extend until February 28.

Finance Minister Neog expressed her commitment to formulating a realistic budget that addresses the pressing needs of the state. Last year, she presented a budget with an aggregate expenditure of Rs 3.21 lakh crore.

Since the beginning of the budget session, several bills were approved by the Assam Cabinet, this include the Assam Healing (Prevention of Evil) Practices Bill, 2024. All eyes will also be on the proposed bill to ban polygamy in the state.