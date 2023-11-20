85 years of service to the nation
Assam

Assam: Fifty five cattle heads rescued in Jorabat, 3 arrested

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: Fifty five cattle heads rescued in Jorabat, 3 arrested
Guwahati, Nov 20: As many as fifty-five cattle heads were rescued at Jorabat Link Road on Sunday in Guwahati.

According to reports, the East Guwahati Police Department (EGPD) from Jorabat Outpost of Basistha police station intercepted two trucks while they were trying to smuggle 55 cattle heads to Meghalaya.

Furthermore, three smugglers were arrested during the interception.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Hermen Lyngdoh of Namdonga, Kini Dkhar of Mookhon and Soniki Tariang of Jowai.

Further investigation is underway.


The Assam Tribune


