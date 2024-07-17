Assam: Ferry with several people onboard stranded in Majuli

Jorhat, Jul 17: In a terrifying incident, a ferry carrying passengers is stranded in the middle of the Brahmaputra River near Majuli, Assam.

The ferry, which started on Wednesday morning after a hiatus of 17 days due to rising water levels, was carrying 12 cars and 40 motorcycles along with several passengers.



As per sources, the ferry was heading towards Nimatighat from Aphalamukh Ghat when the incident occurred in the middle of the river.



Upon receiving information, a team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) was immediately dispatched to carry out rescue operations.

Further details awaited.