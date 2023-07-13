Assam: Ferry services in Majuli suspended indefinitely

Guwahati, Jul 13: Ferry services connecting Majuli in Assam have been halted indefinitely due to the rise in water levels of the Brahmaputra River reports emerged on Thursday.

As per reports, the decision was made in view of the safety of the passengers.

Furthermore, the rising water levels have submerged the ferry ramps entirely, leading the authorities to take this precautionary measure.

Moreover, The Inland Water Transport Department has stated that the suspension will continue until the water levels recede below the danger levels.