Assam: Ferry gets stuck in Brahmaputra River in Majuli

Jorhat, July 13: In yet another incident, a ferry with passengers onboard got struck in the middle of the Brahmaputra River in Majuli on Saturday morning.

According to sources, the ferry named Joltori was en route to Nimati Ghat from Kamalabari Ghat when it got stuck in the middle of the river due to alleged engine failure resulting in commotion among the passengers onboard.

Later, the stranded passengers were rescued by another ferry sent from Kamalabari Ghat.