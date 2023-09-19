Assam: Female gibbon dies due to ‘negligence’ of forest staff

Guwahati, Sep 19: A female gibbon allegedly died due to utter negligence of the forest department in Tinsukia district of Assam on Tuesday.

The gibbon, named Kalia, had been suffering from a mysterious disease for the past few days and took her last breath this morning.

Reportedly, the locals informed the forest department regarding the gibbon’s disease several times but no efforts were made to reach out to the animal.

A Facebook user, Randeep Duara, informed Kalia’s death by posting on the social media app. He wrote: “Kalia gol goy.......Kalia is no more. The loving and affectionate of everyone, Kalia is gone. No one can contact her now onwards if coming to Barekuri Hoolock Gibbons Park. Kalia was suffering from mysterious diseases for the last few days. Inspite of repeated information to the department, no treatment arrangements were done for Kalia and due to that today morning Kalia was gone away from us.”

"Kalia was favourite of one and all. All are shocked by his demise. Every tourist used to meet Kalia. When called; he used to come near hopping from one branch of tree to another. Wherever you are now live nicely. Om Shanti. " Ranadeep further wrote.