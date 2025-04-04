Assam felicitates exemplary contributors with highest civilian awards

Guwahati, Apr 4: Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Thursday presented the State's highest civilian honours – Assam Baibhav, Assam Saurabh and Assam Gaurav Awards – at an event held at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati.

The awards were given in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Chief Secretary Ravi Kota in recognition of their outstanding and exemplary contributions in their respective fields.

Lt Gen (Retd) Rana Pratap Kalita was presented with the Assam Baibhav Award, the highest civilian award for 2024.

Lt Gen (Retd) Rana Pratap Kalita had served as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of the Indian Army's Eastern Command. Throughout his distinguished career, Lt General Kalita has received numerous awards for his leadership and service, including the Param Vishisht Seva Medal in 2023, the highest honour for distinguished military service.

Similarly, six persons were given the Assam Saurabh Award. Those who were chosen for the honour included the founding chairman of TCS, Subramaniam Ramadorai (business leader and institution builder) of Tamil Nadu; two scientists of Assam – Dr Bappi Paul (environmental science) and Dr Purabi Saikia (environmental science); singer Dwipen Baruah (art and culture); mobile theatre dramatist Hemanta Dutta (art and culture); and Indian woman cricketer Uma Chetry (sports). Uma, however, could not be present at the award ceremony due to her professional commitments.

The Assam Gaurav Awardees include Phuleswari Dutta (wildlife conservation); Meenakshi Das (motorbiking); Partib Sundar Gogoi (football); Dhirendra Nath Paul (terracotta artisan); Haridas Das (bell metal artisan); Binong Teron (free coaching for students); Nazrul Hoque (aquaculture/fish farming); Biswajit Bora (agriculture and allied sector); Bharat Kalita (dairy/milk production); Barlangfa Narzary (folk music); Ramchandra Sashoni (art and culture); ); Upamanyu Borkakoty (startup/MSME); and David Pratim Gogoi (startup/MSME).

This year, three institutions/communities, including a village, have been presented with the Assam Gaurav Award. It includes Choran Ahem (eco-tourism), Barekuri Village of the Tinsukia district (wildlife conservation), and Hati Bondhu NGO (wildlife conservation).





By

Staff Reporter