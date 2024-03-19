Assam: Father-son duo critically injured in leopard attack

Jorhat, Mar 19: A leopard has once again unleashed a reign of terror at a neighbourhood in Assam’s Mariani, critically injuring a father-son duo.

According to sources, the father and son, identified as Kamal and Nikhil, were sitting in the yard of their residence discussing various activities when a leopard suddenly attacked them. Following the attack, both were lying covered in blood and cried for help. When the neighbours heard their cry, they rushed to the scene and rescued them in critical condition.



The son, Nikhil, was referred to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) in critical condition, while his father, Kamal, is currently undergoing treatment at Kakojan Tea Estate Hospital.



The father and son sustained injuries to their heads, necks, chests and other parts of the body.



Meanwhile, forest department officials reached the spot after receiving information that two people were seriously injured in the leopard attack.

