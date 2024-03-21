Assam: Fatal road mishap claims one life, three injured in Sonitpur

Sonitpur, Mar 21: A fatal road accident took place on National Highway 15 in Kawaimari under the Thelamara police station area of Sonitpur district around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, leaving one dead and three injured.

As per sources, the mishap occurred when a four-wheeler with four occupants lost control and hit a tree on National Highway 15, where the individuals received grievous injuries.

Following the mishap, the locals, along with the help of the police, immediately took the injured to a private hospital for further treatment.

However, one of the individuals identified as Ganesh Kurmi, secretary of Misamari sub-division of The Assam Tea Tribe Students' Association (ATTSA), was in a critical condition and he was referred to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for treatment, but unfortunately, he lost his life on his way.



Meanwhile, the other three injured have been identified as Manoj Kurmi, Pritam Kurmi and Kanakjyoti Das.





