Assam: Fatal road accident leaves two dead, two injured in Tinsukia

Guwahati, Jun 21: In a tragic road accident, two people were killed on the spot near Dhola-Sadiya Bridge in Assam’s Tinsukia district on Wednesday morning.

The incident took place in Doomdooma where a swift car collided head-on with a dumper coming from opposite direction.

Four people were on board the vehicle, where two persons identified as Sukalyan Baruah and Ripunjoy Phukan died on the spot, while the other two identified as Ajanta Baruah and Ripun Sonowal sustained severe injuries and were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition by the police.