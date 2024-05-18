Assam: Fatal bus accident in Kokrajhar leaves18 injured

Kokrajhar, May 18: In a tragic incident early Saturday morning, a passenger bus travelling from West Bengal to Guwahati met with a fatal accident on the National Highway in Kokrajhar district. The accident occurred in Serfanguri, Patgaon, involving a bus bearing the registration number AS 01 PC 5625.

Initial reports indicate that 18 passengers sustained injuries in the mishap and were promptly admitted to Kokrajhar Medical College Hospital for treatment. The condition of the injured passengers is currently being monitored by the medical staff.



Meanwhile, State Cabinet Minister U.G. Brahma rushed to the Medical College this morning to take stock of the situation and personally meet the injured.



In addition, BTR (Bodoland Territorial Region) chief Promod Boro has expressed his concern and is closely monitoring the developments. The local administration has been instructed to assist the victims and their families in every possible way.



The cause of the accident is still under investigation, with preliminary assessments suggesting that the driver may have lost control of the vehicle. Authorities are conducting a thorough inquiry to determine the exact circumstances leading to this unfortunate incident.

