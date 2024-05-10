Assam: Fast food seller's daughter secures 91.6% in HS exam

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Bijni, May 10: A student from a less privileged background excelled in the recently announced Higher Secondary Examination 2024 results in Assam’s Bijni.
As per sources, the student identified as Priyanak Mohapatra is a resident of 2 No. Chatianguri in Bijni.
Priyanka secured a total of 543 marks in all the subjects with a 91.6 percentage. She proved that poverty cannot be a barrier to education.
According to the information received, Priyanka’s father is a fast food seller in Bjini town.
The bright student wants to become a teacher in the future.
