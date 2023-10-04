Assam: Farmers observe ‘black day’ to mark Lakhimpur Kheri incident

North Lakhimpur, Oct 4: Farmers and labour organisations today took out a protest march in North Lakhimpur over the knocking down of protesting farmers by a vehicle driven by the son of an Union Minister in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri two years ago.





Led by AITUC, CITU and various farmer and worker bodies, the protest march was part of a nationwide observation of a "black day" for the knocking down of agitating farmers at Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh by Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni, on October 3, 2021. The protesting farmer-worker body said that they were agitating as the Union Minister had not resigned following the incident. They demanded legal action against the accused and the release of arrested farmer leaders.





The protestors also demanded a monthly wage of Rs 26,000 for workers and a monthly pension of Rs 1000. They also demanded the scrapping of the 2022 amended electricity bill.



Veteran labour leader Girinda Upadhyay, Satyaranjan Das, Atul Tamuly and many others participated in the protest march.

