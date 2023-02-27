Assam farmer to be felicitated by Indian Agricultural Research Institute

Patacharkuchi, Feb 27: Gauri Kanta Deka, a farmer from Bezkuchi village of Patacharkuchi, Assam has been invited by the centre for Agricultural Technology assessment and transfer, by the Indian Agriculture Research Institute at New Delhi to impart his expertise on innovative farming techniques.

The 74-year-old farmer who engaged in farming activities since a tender age has been instrumental in applying innovative ideas in the practical aspects of cultivation. Apart from sharing his innovations and farming experiences with leading farmers and agricultural scientists of the country he will be awarded with a certificate in recognition of his innovative agricultural works. He is the only farmer selected from Assam this time.

He will be honoured with the award on March 4 at the Innovative farmers Recognition for Pusa Krishi Vigyan Mela 2023, to be held in New Delhi from March 2 to 4.

Earlier, he has been honoured with several awards by the Department of Agriculture, Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Barpeta and various organizations in the district as well as state level.

During his initial days he remain occupied in the fields at a time when his peers went to school for formal education. He completed his education till class V and dedicated his efforts and research in agriculture activities that has garnered him a respectable name. His farms have become a place of field study for students of the Agricultural University. There are currently several students of the Assam Agricultural University who are gaining practical knowledge in the field of agriculture under the supervision of Deka.

While speaking to The Assam Tribune, on the basic practices that Deka implements in his farming, he said that he washes the potatoes in water and dries them in the sun before preserving the seeds. When farmers cannot protect potato seeds from insects even by using chemical pesticides, he has succeeded without using any pesticides. He also produces and sells seedlings of horticultural crops including high quality palm and mango by grafting. He also prepares insecticides from cow urine and vermicompost at home. The farmer grows paddy, potatoes, melons, garlic, onions, strawberry, palm, cabbage and cabbage seedlings and sells them in the market.

Apart from practicing fish farming in two large ponds his farm have cashew nuts, apple trees, dragonfruit, pears, mangoes, and the valuable coco fruit used to make chocolate. He has also won the award of Best Farmer in the district and participated in agricultural exhibitions. In 2018, he was awarded the Luitparia Lifetime Achievement Award by the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha. The Barpeta KVK has also honoured him with Lifetime Contribution Recognition. Once he was awarded for displaying a brinjal weighing 2kg and 800 grams. He also served as a member of the Agricultural Marketing Board. Deka’s farming activities are spread across 22 bighas of land and has leased up to 70 bighas of land. Once he produced 13 kg and 300 gram weighing cabbage and 35 kg weight pumpkin. The then Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi invited him to his residence and encouraged him.

Deka’s efforts were emulated by many in the village and have gained success in agricultural activities.