Assam: Family of jawan missing for 3 months cries for help; visits DGP office

Guwahati, Jan 30: The wife and mother of a police jawan from Assam who has been missing for at least three months cry for help after not receiving any response from the state police department.

According to sources, the jawan, identified as Sabin Nath, had been missing since October 2023 after being deployed in Mizoram for election duty. Nath was working at 9th APBn in Nagaon district and is a resident of Samuguri located in the district.

It is alleged that the family of the missing jawan has been trying to seek help from the police department to know about his whereabouts but to no avail.

It is further learned that the salary of Sabin was withhold since December 2023.

After receiving no response from the police, the duo arrived at the DGP office, unfortunately, no official reportedly met with the two women.