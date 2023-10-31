Assam: Family feud claims life of husband & wife in Gohpur

Guwahati, Oct 31: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly murdered his wife before ending his own life at their own residence in Gohpur area of Sonitpur district in Assam.

The deceased woman has been identified as Padumi Das and her husband, Tonkeshwar Das. As per sources, the incident was the result of a growing family dispute that had apparently reached a breaking point.

Following the incident, police reached the scene and initiated a probe into the matter.

In a related incident, a husband was arrested of killing his own wife earlier this month. The incident took place at Sonkuchi near Beharbari area.

The victim was identified as one Hameda Begum. As per reports, there were ligature marks around her neck suggesting that she was choked to death.

The accused husband who fled following the incident, later surrendered before the police at Lakhipur Police Station in Assam's Cachar district.