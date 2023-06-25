Assam: Fake note supplier arrested in Lakhimpur

Guwahati, Jun 25: In a major breakthrough, the Jorabat Police on Sunday arrested a prime suspect engaged in the production and circulation of fake currency.

Following a smuggler’s arrest on June 17 after being found in possession of a substantial amount of fake currencies, an operation led by police officer Kapil Pathak led to the successful detention of Ziabur Rahman in Lakhimpur.

In order to get more information on the illegal acts, the Jorabat police are currently questioning Ziabur Rahman in-depth.