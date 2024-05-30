Assam: Fake Indian Currency Notes seized in Bijni, three apprehended

Bijni, May 30: The Special Task Force (STF), Assam, during a raid, seized a Fake Indian Currency Note(FICN) worth Rs. 18,000 and apprehended three individuals in connection with the matter in Assam’s Chirang district.

Based on specific inputs, a team of STF carried out a raid at 2 No. Charagaon at the residence of Md. Baharul Islam.



Apart from fake currency, the team also recovered 8 bundles of white papers in the size of 500 rupees, which are used for printing notes of Rs. 500, where the upper and lower layers of the bundle are covered by 6 nos. of FICN Rs. 500 denomination, one FICN printing machine, 4 nos. of mobile phones, and one bundle of A-4 size papers. They also seized one Renault Kwid bearing, Reg. No. AS 01 BX 5504.



The apprehended individuals have been identified as Md Baharul Islam, Md Dulal Ali, and Md Ajijur Rahman.



Further investigation in connection with the matter is underway.