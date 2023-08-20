85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Assam: Fake gold seized in Gohpur, 2 held

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: Fake gold seized in Gohpur, 2 held
X

Representational Image 

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Guwahati, Aug 20: The Gohpur police during an operation intercepted a vehicle transporting fake gold bars in the wee hours of Sunday.

According to reports, two accused involved in the smuggling of fake gold hailing from Punjab were also arrested during the raid.

The weight of the seized fake gold is around 1.55kg.

Further investigation is underway.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
Assam: Fake gold seized in Gohpur, 2 held

Guwahati, Aug 20: The Gohpur police during an operation intercepted a vehicle transporting fake gold bars in the wee hours of Sunday.

According to reports, two accused involved in the smuggling of fake gold hailing from Punjab were also arrested during the raid.

The weight of the seized fake gold is around 1.55kg.

Further investigation is underway.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X