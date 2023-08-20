Assam: Fake gold seized in Gohpur, 2 held

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati, Aug 20: The Gohpur police during an operation intercepted a vehicle transporting fake gold bars in the wee hours of Sunday.
According to reports, two accused involved in the smuggling of fake gold hailing from Punjab were also arrested during the raid.
The weight of the seized fake gold is around 1.55kg.
Further investigation is underway.
