Assam: Fake currency note making gang busted, 5 held including journalists

Biswanath Chariali, Nov 10: In a significant development, Biswanath police on the intervening nights of Thursday and Friday busted a gang of five, including a woman involved in making fake currency notes.

Along with the arrest of the five accused, a fake currency note-making machine has also been seized from their possession.



As per sources, the police team raided a night bus after receiving information regarding a man who was on his way to Guwahati from Lakhimpur carrying a fake currency note-making machine, following which they immediately detained the person.



Later, based on the information provided by the person, the team raided a vehicle, after which they were able to arrest four people, including a woman.



The arrested individuals have been identified as Fulzar Hussain, Minara Begum, Ajay Vishwakarma, Ajit Gogoi and Babul Hussain.



According to the police, Babul Hussain is the mastermind of this racket.



It may also be mentioned that among the arrested individuals, several journalists from a news portal in Assam have also been arrested.



The rise of certain media portals in the state, using their press cards as a shield while engaging in unlawful activities, has raised concerns among the people.

