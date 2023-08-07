Assam: Fake CBI Intelligence Officer arrested in Hailakandi

Hailakandi, Aug 7: A fake CBI and Intelligence Officer, Abhisekh Deb of Hailakandi, was arrested by police teams from Cachar and Hailakandi on Saturday night and an interrogation has been initiated against him.

Deb was arrested from his Lakshmisahar residence of Hailakandi town after getting numerous complaints regarding duping of money from the people in the disguise of CBI and Intelligence Officer. He is now being interrogated at Silchar Sadar police station.