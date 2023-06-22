Assam: Failed murder attempt on youth in Baihata Chariali

Baihata Chariali Jun 22: In a terrifying incident a man attempted to kill a youth in Baihata Chariali on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Charitra Deka, tried to kill Jeetu Deka with a dagger.

Following the incident Jeetu Deka was rushed to Bihodia Primary hospital by the crowd who were present at the scene.

As Jeetu received severe injuries the doctors referred him to Gauhati Medical College & Hospital for his treatment.

It may be mentioned that Charitra Deka was on the run after commiting theft on June 19 but came back to kill Jeetu.

Meanwhile, women’s committee accused Baihata police for not detaining Charitra Deka for committing these crimes.