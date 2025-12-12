Assam faces persistent youth outmigration amid gaps in skill-based growth

Doomdooma, Dec 12: Assam’s challenges cannot be addressed merely by obtaining degrees; what the state needs today is a generation equipped with technical and vocational skills, observed noted writer and academic Dr Sashikanta Saikia.

He was delivering the keynote address on Thursday on the third day of the golden jubilee closing ceremony and 24th biennial conference of the Tinsukia District Journalists’ Association (TDJA), under way at the Doomdooma Town Field from December 9 to 13.

Dr Saikia, who is also the convenor of the Inter-State and International Friendship Sub-Committee of Asam Sahitya Sabha and principal of Dibrugarh Hanumanbux Surajmal Kanoi (Autonomous) College, warned that no nation lacking education, wisdom and technological competence can aspire to become a global leader.

Speaking on the theme ‘Unemployment in Assam and Outmigration of Youth to Other States,’ he lamented that despite Assam’s rich and fertile soil, thousands of youths continue to migrate outside the State in search of work.

He noted that many young Assamese, unable to tap local opportunities, toil in States such as Kerala, Karnataka and Gujarat, contributing significantly to their agricultural economies.

“If Assamese youths learn to create jobs rather than avoid work, migration for employment can be substantially reduced,” he said, while outlining several pathways for sustainable employment generation within the State.

The day began with a vibrant display of unity as 51 flags were hoisted.

TDJA president Dr Rishi Das unfurled the district association’s flag, while reception committee working president Dr Pranab Jyoti Deka hoisted the reception committee flag.

Doomdooma Press Club president Manoj Dutta raised the club’s flag, followed by other flags hoisted by leaders of affiliated press clubs, senior journalists, and community representatives.

Local MLA and Cabinet minister Rupesh Gowala, who is also the president of the reception committee, attended the morning session, congratulating TDJA on its 50-year journey and wishing the event a grand success.

Senior journalist and TDJA founding member Arjun Baruah was also present.

The evening showcased the cultural vibrancy of the region as TDJA journalists staged a bhaona, Harischandra Upakhyan.

District-level drawing, essay writing, and news writing competitions were held today followed by an all-Assam prize money debate competition. The motion for the debate was ‘The current media has succeeded in upholding healthy democratic traditions’.