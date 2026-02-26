Assam faces 70% rainfall deficit since Nov, 99% since Jan; crops at risk

Guwahati, Feb 26: Assam has experienced a rainfall deficit of over 70 per cent since November last and 99 per cent since January 1, marking yet another unusually dry winter-a pattern that is increasingly becoming the norm amid growing evidence of climate change.

Since January 1, there have been no rains in as many as 25 districts, while in others the deficit has been more than 90 per cent. Against the normal of 39 mm, the State received just 0.4 mm of rainfall since January 1, according to IMD data.

In fact, the dry spell had persisted since the second week of November the previous year.

In Guwahati, there were some rainy days in the first week of November 2025 (around 27.5 mm), but after November 6, rainfall stopped. The capital city got around 0.2 mm of rainfall on January 5, and barring that day, it has been completely dry since November.

The prolonged dry spell is poised to impact crops.

“Rabi crops like rapeseed, potato, and maize have experienced significant moisture stress due to insufficient rainfall since the first week of November. Lack of a sufficient number of cold days, along with the absence of rainfall, has resulted in reduced yields for these crops. Additionally, the duration of most field crops has been observed to decrease,” Head of the Department of Agricultural Meteorology at Assam Agriculture University, Dr Rajib Lochan Deka, told The Assam Tribune.

He also said February rainfall is crucial for the tea crop, and lack of rainfall and overall atmospheric dryness, caused by low relative humidity, may delay the emergence of new flushes.

“Early flowering has been noticed in fruit crops, particularly in mango and litchi,” he added.

February has been unusually warm in the State, especially in upper Assam, where maximum temperatures were around 7 degrees above normal on some days. The mercury fell slightly in the last 3-4 days after some rainfall in some parts of the State.

Rainfall activity is likely to increase in the first week of March.