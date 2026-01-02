Assam eyes medical tourism boost through healthcare ties with Bhutan

Guwahati, Jan 2: The Assam Government is exploring ways to augment medical tourism by facilitating treatment for patients from Bhutan in hospitals in the State, said State Chief Secretary Ravi Kota.

The Chief Secretary on Thursday had a detailed discussion with Sandeep Arya, IFS, Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Bhutan, who has recently assumed charge in Thimphu. Both officers discussed wide-ranging issues regarding the improvement of relations between Assam and Bhutan.

Kota told The Assam Tribune that he and the Ambassador held a substantive and productive exchange on a wide range of bilateral issues, ongoing initiatives, and future opportunities to deepen cooperation between Assam and Bhutan, with a focus on strengthening cross-border connectivity, economic engagement, and people-to-people ties.

Discussions covered several strategic and developmental priorities, including the establishment of a Land Customs Station (LCS) at Samrang, encompassing interim arrangements as well as the development of a permanent facility as recommended by the notified Joint Committee. The upgradation of the Hatisar LCS to an Integrated Check Post (ICP) under the Land Ports Authority of India was also discussed, particularly in the context of the

proposed Gelephu Mindfulness City.

“We also exchanged views on the evolving proposal to establish a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Assam as a complementary initiative aligned with the Gelephu Mindfulness City, drawing upon relevant global best practices,” he added.

Progress on the proposed Bongaigaon–Gelephu railway line was reviewed, including land acquisition issues on both sides, with an emphasis on enhancing long-term regional and cross-border connectivity. Measures to address existing bottlenecks in cross-border road movement were discussed to facilitate smoother trade and passenger traffic.

Cooperation in education and healthcare was another key area of discussion, with emphasis on encouraging Bhutanese students to pursue higher education at universities and institutions of excellence in Assam, as well as facilitating medical tourism through improved access to healthcare services in the State.

The potential for developing integrated tourist circuits in Bhutan, linked with Assam and the wider Northeastern Region, was identified as a promising avenue to enhance tourism flows and cultural exchange.

“I reaffirmed the Government of Assam’s commitment to strengthening engagement with Bhutan, in close coordination with the Government of India, with a focus on connectivity-led growth and sustainable development. Sandeep Arya appreciated the proactive approach of the State Government and reiterated India’s commitment to further strengthening Assam–Bhutan cooperation,” Kota added.

The meeting concluded with a shared understanding of the need for continued coordination and timely follow-up on the agreed initiatives, along with an agreement to intensify engagement with tourism stakeholders and private investors to explore mutually beneficial opportunities.







