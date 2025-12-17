Assam extends vehicle scrapping OTS till March 2026; relief on pending dues

Guwahati, Dec 17: With the objective of realizing the vision of a pollution-free, green Assam as envisioned by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Transport Department is actively working towards making Assam a vehicle pollution-free state.

To achieve this goal, the department is placing special emphasis on scrapping polluting, end-of-life vehicles, as such vehicles cause maximum damage to roads and the environment.

Taking serious note of the environmental threat posed by abandoned vehicles and vehicle parts lying in government and private offices, public places, playgrounds, busy roads, and other locations, the Transport Department has appealed to the vehicle owners and institutions to scrap such vehicles at the earliest.

The department has also urged them to take responsibility for restoring environmental balance and protecting the surroundings of areas where such vehicles have long been lying unused.

Special Duty Officer (Transport), Gautam Das, stated that to prevent pollution caused by such end-of-life vehicles, the Government of Assam is providing substantial financial relief to the vehicle owners.

He said that in cases where the vehicles have become unfit for use but their registration has not been cancelled at the Transport Office, the owners can scrap such vehicles by paying only 25% of the outstanding dues, thereby availing a waiver of up to 75% of unpaid taxes, and act as responsible citizens in making Assam a pollution-free state.

He further mentioned that, for the convenience of vehicle owners, the One Time Settlement (OTS) process under the Assam Vehicle Scrapping Policy, 2022 will remain valid till March next year.

As per the notification (TMV/E194696/97 dated 15 May 2025) issued by the State Transport Department, the validity period of this OTS scheme has been extended.

Accordingly, vehicle owners can cancel the registration of unfit vehicles up to 31 March of the coming year.

As per the Motor Vehicles Act, once a vehicle completes 15 years of age, the cancellation of registration is mandatory for government vehicles, while for private vehicles, owners must either renew the registration or apply for scrapping at the Registration Section of the District Transport Office.

Until proper cancellation of registration is done, the vehicle remains ‘active’ in government records, including the VAHAN portal, and taxes and penalties continue to accumulate over time.

Non-payment further attracts additional late fees, eventually making it difficult for owners to clear the dues.