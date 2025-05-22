Assam extends scrapping deadline for end-of-life vehicles, offers 75% waiver

Guwahati, May 22: Owners of end-of-life vehicles (ELVs), or vehicles unfit for road use, have received a renewed relief. In consideration of vehicle owners' convenience, the timeframe for the one-time settlement process under the Assam Motor Vehicle Scrapping Policy 2022 has been extended by another year.

According to a press release, a notification was issued in this connection on May 15.

Vehicle owners can deregister their unfit vehicles by paying only 25 per cent of all pending taxes and penalties by March 31, 2026. This means voluntary applicants will receive a 75 per cent waiver on total dues, including penalties.

"Under the Motor Vehicles Act, it is mandatory for owners of vehicles that have exceeded their lifespan or become unfit for use to deregister them at the District Transport Office (DTO)," said Gautam Das, a senior Transport Department official.

Failure to do so keeps the vehicle marked as "active" in the government's Vahan Portal, leading to accumulating taxes and late penalties, he added.

Under the current scheme, paying just 25 per cent of dues will suffice for deregistration.

Owners can then submit their deregistration certificate to a Registered Vehicle Scrap-page Facility (RVSF) to scrap the vehicle and receive a certificate of deposit. This certificate entitles them to a 25 per cent tax rebate for 15 years on new personal vehicles or a 15 per cent rebate for 8 years on commercial vehicles.