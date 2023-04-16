Assam: Explosives recovered from bus in Goalpara, one arrested

Guwahati, April 16: A huge quantity of explosives including gelatin and detonators were seized and one person was arrested from a passenger bus in Assam's Goalpara district on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team of Goalpara district and Krishnai police station conducted an operation and intercepted a passenger bus bearing registration number AS-25AC-5475 at Krishnai area.





As per sources, Police officials informed that 1162 numbers of gelatin and 998 detonators were recovered from the bus and one person identified as Abdul Malek (aged 39) was arrested. The bus was coming from Meghalaya and was on their way to Mankachar via Goalpara.





























