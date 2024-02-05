Assam: Expelled AAP leader Kamal Medhi among other leaders joins BJP

Guwahati, Feb 5: Amid the political developments ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, expelled Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kamal Kumar Medhi, among other political leaders, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of state party president Bhabesh Kalita on Monday.

According to sources, several political leaders from Congress, Trinamool Congress, AAP and other parties joined the saffron party at BJP Headquarters in Guwahati’s Basistha.

It may be mentioned that Kamal Kumar Medhi was expelled from AAP in July 2023 for making derogatory remarks against Ahoms in general.

He was previously associated with Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), Raijor Dal and Congress.