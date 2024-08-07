Assam expands Tiwa Autonomous Council with 113 new villages

Guwahati, Aug 7: The Assam government has expanded the Tiwa Autonomous Council to include 113 additional Tiwa-inhabited villages, raising the total number to 263.

The newly added villages include 30 from Morigaon district, 52 from Nagaon district, three from Hojai district, and 28 from Dhemaji district.

For a long time, the Tiwa community has been advocating for the inclusion of these villages in the autonomous council.

Following this development, Chief Executive Member of the Council, Jiban Chandra Konwar, expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Minister of State for Plains Tribes and Backward Classes Ranoj Pegu, and Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika for addressing the community’s long-standing demand.

Konwar also urged the state government to address other long-standing demands of the community, including Sixth Schedule autonomous administration and unresolved issues.

Earlier, in June 2023, Chief Minister Sarma had met with CEM Konwar, Madan Bordoloi, Chairman of the Tiwa Autonomous Council, and other council members to discuss socio-economic, educational, and infrastructure development for the Tiwa community.

The Tiwa Autonomous Council was established in 1995 with Narayan Kumar Radukakoti as the Chief Executive Member.

The historic Tiwa (Lalung) Agreement was signed on April 13, 1995, between the state government and Tiwa community leaders.