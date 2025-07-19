Assam exempts oil exploration from land law to fast-track energy projects

Guwahati, July 19: The State Cabinet on Friday decided to exempt hydrocarbons exploration and production activities from the purview of ‘The Assam Regulation of Reclassification and Reclassification-cum-Transfer of Lands Act, 2015’ to streamline the process of land availability for hydrocarbon exploration and production activities in the State.

This will expedite strategic hydrocarbon projects, generate premium revenue for the State, and strengthen national energy security while promoting ease of doing business.

For oil exploration projects undertaken by companies such as Oil India Limited (OIL), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) and other similar entities, it was also decided that the State government will not initiate the acquisition of land by default.

Oil exploration companies authorized by the Government of India have been permitted to purchase or lease the required land directly from landowners through negotiated settlement, as per prevailing market rates and applicable guidelines.

Companies can also opt to take land on lease for the purposes of exploration and related activities, through mutually agreed terms with the landowners. Lease agreements should be registered and should specify the period of lease, compensation, and restoration obligations, if any.

An online portal will be developed and hosted by the revenue department for facilitating hydrocarbon companies to apply for auto-reclassification of land and for making payment of premium at rates as applicable.

AMCH expansion: The State Cabinet has approved the project ‘Construction of Teachers’ Quarters and Students’ Hostels of Assam Medical College and Hospital, Dibrugarh, Assam’ of total built-up area of 85,509 sq m, amounting to Rs 357.28 crore. This project aims to redevelop and provide additional facilities in the AMCH campus to facilitate the staff and students of the institute.

Drought-like situation: In view of the prevailing severe drought-like situation across Assam, the Cabinet has considered it to be a State-specific disaster and accorded in principle approval for extending compensation benefits to the affected beneficiaries in selected districts as per the SDRF norms.

New university: The State Cabinet has decided to allot government khas land measuring 150 bighas at Deochar in Chhaygaon for the setting up of the National University for Disability Studies. It also approved the waiver of the transfer premium in favour of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment for the purpose.

Healthcare project: The State Cabinet also decided to provide land near Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati on long-term lease for a key healthcare project of Medanta. Medanta, which will invest Rs 800 crore in the project, will also set up a separate women and child hospital at the site and facilitate a Lemon Tree five-star hotel nearby.

Land for evicted: The State Cabinet has approved the settlement of land and exemption of premium in favour of Dinesh Buragohain, and 11 others under Kamolabaria mouza of North Lakhimpur Revenue Circle. Each has been approved for the settlement of land measuring 1 katha 5 lechas with the waiving of the government’s settlement premium. They were evicted during a drive recently.





