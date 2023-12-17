Assam: Executive Engineer arrested under graft charges; Rs 12 lakhs recovered from residence

Guwahati, Dec 17: The sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption arrested the executive engineer of Sorbhog-Jania Division (Irrigation) in Assam’s Barpeta district on Saturday after he accepted bribe money.

Based on a complaint, the team laid a trap and caught the engineer, identified as Sanjib Kumar Das, red-handed after he accepted the demanded bribe from the complainant for releasing his security deposit.

Later, the anti-corruption cell conducted a raid at the residence of the engineer in Barpeta and recovered Rs. 12,00,000 in cash.

Ref:Arrest of Sanjib Kr Das, Executive Engineer, Sorbhog-Jania Division(Irrigation) in Barpeta.

During search of his house in Barpeta, cash Rs. 12,00,000/- (twelve lac only) has been recovered and seized by the team of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM.@CMOfficeAssam @assampolice @surendrakr_ips pic.twitter.com/mfjyTr71rb — Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam (@DIR_VAC_ASSAM) December 16, 2023



