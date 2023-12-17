Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam: Executive Engineer arrested under graft charges; Rs 12 lakhs recovered from residence
Guwahati, Dec 17: The sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption arrested the executive engineer of Sorbhog-Jania Division (Irrigation) in Assam’s Barpeta district on Saturday after he accepted bribe money.
Based on a complaint, the team laid a trap and caught the engineer, identified as Sanjib Kumar Das, red-handed after he accepted the demanded bribe from the complainant for releasing his security deposit.
Later, the anti-corruption cell conducted a raid at the residence of the engineer in Barpeta and recovered Rs. 12,00,000 in cash.
Next Story