Assam: Ex-Panchayat president critically injured in miscreants' attack

Bijni, August 10: The former Gram Panchayat of the Baghmara Chowraguri Gram Panchayat in Assam's Bongaigaon district sustained severe injuries after being attacked by three miscreants.

The victim, identified as Amar Sarkar, was heading out of the panchayat office when three miscreants attacked him, resulting in severe injuries to the former gram panchayat.



Amar Sarkar was rushed to the Lower Assam Hospital and Research Centre in Bongaigaon and is admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in critical condition.



The three miscreants have been identified as Arun Sarkar, Narayan Sen, and Rajkumar Sarkar.



Meanwhile, the reason behind the act is yet to be ascertained.



Earlier, in June, a Panchayat secretary was shot dead by unidentified miscreants at Chipansila in Bongaoigaon district.



As per sources, the two miscreants came on a two-wheeler and opened fire at the Panchayat secretary, leading to his untimely death. The deceased was identified as Chandrakanta Das.



At least six people, including the panchayat secretary's wife, were arrested in a case pertaining to the death of the Gram Panchayat Secretary.

