Assam: Escaped prisoner killed in police firing in Cachar

Silchar, Jul 11: In a sensational development, one of the two inmates of Central Jail, Silchar, who was jailed for life term on charges of murder, and had escaped from the jail on May 11 was reportedly killed in retaliation with police.

Sources informed that the convict Hifjur Rahman, was traced along the Assam-Meghalaya inter-state border. While attempting to flee he attacked police persons during which a policeman sustained injury.

Therefore, in retaliation, police had to fire gunshots at the convict in which he sustained injury.

As per sources, the convict was taken to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for medical attention, but credible sources at the hospital informed the media that he reportedly died while receiving treatment.

While on the other hand the injured police person is undergoing treatment at the Department of Surgery of the hospital, sources added.

It may be recalled that following the incident of escaping of the two murder convicts sentenced for life term imprisonment from the Central Jail Silchar, three jail officials including the jailor has been placed under suspension.