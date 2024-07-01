Assam: Erosion by Beki River triggers panic amid flood conditions in Baksa

Bajali, July 1: A tense situation prevails in Salbari under Assam’s Baksa district amid incessant rainfall and flood conditions, after erosion by the Beki River, which flows along the Manas National Park, triggered panic among residents of the nearby villages.

The situation at Alengamari and Chunbari areas in Salbari is very bleak, as several houses and trees near the river were swallowed by floodwaters due to erosion and the Beki River rising above the danger mark.

In an effort to control the erosion of the Beki River in the area, the government’s water resources department constructed a geo-bag dam last year. However, erosion is currently occurring in the geo-bag dam as well.

The residents of the Alengamari areas have demanded the government authorities take prompt action to control the embankments.