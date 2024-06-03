Assam: Eroding road in Barpeta poses threat to commuters

Barpeta June 3: The alternate state highway connecting Barpeta and Abhayapuri via Lengtisinga, a crucial link between Barpeta and Bongaigaon districts, is facing a grave threat due to erosion caused by the Beki River.

Over the past few years, a major portion of the road located at Korarkur in Janiya has been eroded, changing the direction of the river and causing difficulties for heavy vehicles to commute.

Despite the imminent risk of the road being completely washed away during floods, the locals’ repeated pleas for a permanent solution have fallen on deaf ears.

Neither the local MLA, Rafiqul Islam, nor the MP, Abdul Khalaque, have made any substantial efforts to address the issue, leaving the residents of Korarkur in a state of despair, locals allege.

As a temporary measure, geobags have been placed on the wrecked part of the road to provide support. However, this stop-gap arrangement is far from a long-term solution, and the locals fear that the road may succumb to the raging waters during the monsoon season.

The neglect of this vital road link not only poses a significant inconvenience to the local population but also threatens to disrupt the region's economic and logistical activities.

Residents of Korarkur and the surrounding areas have expressed their frustration with the authorities’ inaction and have called for immediate intervention to prevent further deterioration of the road. As the monsoon season approaches, the urgency of the situation grows, leaving the locals to wonder when, if ever, their voices will be heard and their plight will be addressed.