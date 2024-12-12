Assam Engineering College struggles with staff shortages, infrastructure woes

Guwahati, Dec 12: Assam Engineering College, the oldest engineering college in the North East, is still facing problems like shortage of teachers, poor quality of quarters for teachers and staff, and lack of adequate accommodation for students. But on the positive side, the boundary of the college campus has finally been demarcated after so many years.

Sources in the college told The Assam Tribune that the college started in 1955 only with the Civil Engineering Department, and two more departments were added in 1957. Now the college has eight technical departments and an MCA course. The total number of students in the college is around 2,000, but the hostel accommodation can be provided only to around 1,200, and the rest of the students have to stay outside. However, another new hostel to accommodate 200 students is under construction.

Even after so many years, the college does not have a boundary wall, which resulted in encroachments of college land, and students can also go out of the campus in odd hours. Only last year, the boundary of the college was demarcated, and the PWD had prepared a project report for construction of the boundary wall. But no one knows when the construction will start.

Another major problem faced by the college is the fact that most of the teachers do not stay on the campus these days, but as a residential college, the teachers need to reside on the campus. Most of the quarters are now vacant and in dilapidated condition. Sources said that some teachers prefer to stay off campus for the education of their children, but most claim that the quarters are not in liveable condition. The college authorities have submitted a proposal to the government to construct apartment buildings to be used as quarters for teachers, but the proposal is yet to be cleared by the government. When contacted, sources in the college admit that it is difficult to maintain discipline if the teachers do not stay on the campus. The situation may change if the government gives the go-ahead for the construction of new quarters. However, the teachers, who are entrusted with the responsibility as hostel wardens, have to stay on the campus.

At one point in time, ragging used to be a cause of concern, and to deal with the issue, the first-year students are now kept in separate hostels, and the problem has been solved.

The shortage of teachers is a major problem being faced by the premier educational institution of the state, and for years, the college had to depend heavily on contractual teachers. The issue is complicated as 15 faculty members have recently been transferred to other engineering colleges of the state. On the other hand, the contractual teachers were removed as the government wanted to appoint new teachers. The selection board has selected candidates to be appointed as teachers in engineering colleges and polytechnics recently. As many as 180 teachers have been appointed in the polytechnics, but a few contractual teachers have approached the court, and the issue is now hanging in the balance. However, the government has decided to appoint some teachers under regulation 3F, and the appointments are likely to be made this year.





By

R Dutta Choudhury