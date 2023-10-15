Assam: Endangered turtle rescued in Raha

Raha, Oct 15: Two youths from Pub-Salmara village under the Raha revenue circle rescued an Indian Peacock Softshell Turtle on Saturday evening.

The youths, identified as Dinesh Das and Rajesh Das, while returning home from the market sighted the turtle. They rescued the reptile and brought it to their home. They later released it into the Kolong River on Sunday morning.

The locals of the area appreciated the youths for their selfless service towards the preservation of nature. The tortoise weighed around 1.5 kilogrammes.

The Indian Peacock Softshell Turtle is considered endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature ( IUCN ) Red List. It is a species of turtle found in rivers, streams, lakes and ponds in South Asia.