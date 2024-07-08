Assam: Employer kills servant over suspicions of black magic

Sivasagar, July 8: In a bizarre incident, a man killed his family’s 60-year-old domestic help, severed the body into pieces, and threw them into the river Dikhow in Assam’s Sivasagar district.

The accused, identified as Gauranga Gogoi, committed the ghastly act when no other person was present at home. Police subsequently arrested Gogoi.

Gogoi told the investigating officer that he had killed the aged servant due to the suspicion that the latter had been harming the family through the black arts.

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) jawans are trying to recover the severed body parts.